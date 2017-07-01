Lawmakers Miss State Budget Deadline For Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lawmakers in Springfield have blown the deadline for okaying a state budget for a record three-years in a row.

Angry shouts and threats erupted in the House when House Speaker, Mike Madigan, adjourned members without calling the budget for a vote.

The big hang up? The proposed $5 billion income tax needed to fund the budget. Republicans are divided.

#ILBudget. Mid-day update. House adjourned. No votes this weekend. Leaders are meeting. Tenuous optimism. pic.twitter.com/9ptwzNagUH — Edward Marshall (@edmarshallcbs2) July 1, 2017

“Anything that prevents a tax hike at this point is good news,” said the Illinois State Representative, David McSweeney.

Retiring Senate Republican Leader, Christine Radogno, says Madigan’s failure to call a budget vote ensures bad news from Wall Street.

“That is not a positive message at all. It’s clear then, as I go in there, that we will get to junk bond status,” Radogno said.

And John Cullerton, Senate President, complains about the dysfunction in the House, saying, “We’re waiting for these issues to be resolved, to come out of the House — that’s why were frustrated too.”

But not as much as Don McKinney, the Calumet City Schools Superintendent, who drove his daughter to the capitol expecting a deal.

“The attitude of the leadership is that they just don’t care what the public thinks. And how they got there is just really a sad state of affairs,” McKinney said.

The growing consensus in Springfield is that a budget vote will not occur until mid or late next week, which leaves schools, road projects, the lottery and social service providers in crisis.