Levine: Avisail Garcia Plans To Return ‘No Later Than Monday’

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — Avisail Garcia, an All-Star team candidate, missed his second straight game on Saturday with a sore knee.

Garcia, who is being treated with stimulation and icing in the acute area, believes he will be ready to return to the lineup no later than Monday.

“It is much better today,” Garcia said on Saturday. “I think it is healing. It doesn’t hurt — just sore. Maybe tomorrow, but no later than Monday.”

Garcia is on track to become an All-Star for the first time on Sunday when the American and National League rosters are announced.

“I am nervous, and thankful, they are talking about me,” Garcia admitted. “Let’s see what happens.”

The 26-year-old outfielder is hitting .318 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. Before he was injured, due to a slide Thursday evening, he had been in a 0-20 slump. Garcia’s batting average had been .342.

“I believe the mental part was the thing for me,” he said. “I think that is what the game is about. I have learned how to listen and use that toward my game.”

Garcia credits his manager, Rickey Renteria, for much of his newfound success. “He has meant a lot to me. He is a great person — I certainly appreciate everything he does for us and me personally. I am so thankful he is with us.”

RHP Miguel Gonzales is set to be sent out on a rehab assignment next week. The plan will have him pitch in the minor leagues on Thursday and make a second start on July 12th. The pitcher went on the 10-day DL with right shoulder A/C joint inflammation. Gonzales was 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA before going on the disabled list on June 18th.

Shortstop Tim Anderson made his major league leading 20th error on Saturday. He was back in the lineup after two physical and mental health days off. The talented young infielder was hitting .246 with 7 home runs and 24 RBI.

Anderson was fitted with correctional glasses for the first time during this time. He had been going through a tough period of awkward, off-balance errors. He was also dealing with multiple strikeouts at the plate in recent weeks.

“We were just trying to get him and Mattie (Davidson) away from it so they can totally regroup,” said Renteria. “We wanted them to feel like they would rather be in there than not playing at all.”

Anderson admitted some time off was beneficial for him, saying, “I have tried to use the time wisely. You are playing one of the toughest sports in the world. You have to learn how to adjust. I tried to change some things up and keep working; trust the process.”

Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu hit his second homerun at Guaranteed Rate Field in as many days on Saturday. Abreu hit his first 13 homeruns on the road this season. The last time the Cuban native hit consecutive long balls at home was August 20-23, 2016 during three consecutive games.

Abreu is a candidate to make his second All-Star team as a substitute (his first selection was in 2014). Either way, the Sox slugger will be in Miami. The game is at Marlins Park. Abreu makes his offseason home in the greater Miami area.