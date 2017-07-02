Blackhawks Trade Kruger In Exchange For Future Considerations

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks traded Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Sunday in a press release.
“We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team — most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships,” said Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas,” Bowman said in the release.
The Blackhawks weren’t expected to be big players in free agency due to their salary cap situation. They’re currently over the cap of $75 million by $3 million or so, and the trade for the veteran forward had long been rumored.
The Blackhawks first signed Kruger in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. He played in 398 career games with Chicago across seven seasons, registering 105 points, according to the release.