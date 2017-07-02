Plane Leaving Chicago Crashes In Northern Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two elementary school educators from suburban Bensenville are among the victims in a deadly plane crash overnight Saturday.
In a remote area of Northern Wisconsin, a small aircraft went down just after 3 in the morning. Police say six people were on board.
Investigators said the plane left Chicago and was headed to Canada for a fishing trip.
The pilot made contact with the Air Traffic Control then disappeared.
Two of the men are identified on the Tioga Elementary School Facebook page as Thomas DeMauro, a psychical education teacher, and Chuck Tomlitz, the district maintenance director.
Tioga’s co-principals left a message on the Facebook page that said, in part, “Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz will be missed by all the Tioga Community.”
The accident remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s office, National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.
