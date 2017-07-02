Police: Person Fatally Shot By CPD Officer In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

Two Ogden District officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of South Kostner, Chicago Police Lt. Glenn Evans said during a press conference early Sunday.

The officers arrived and proceeded through a gangway leading to a backyard, where they found an armed male, police said.

An “armed confrontation” then ensued, Evans said. One officer fired shots, striking the suspect. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

An AK-47 and a handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.

One officer who was taken to an area hospital for evaluation had been treated and released early Sunday, police said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there were bullet holes in nearby vehicles, but it was unclear if they were from Saturday night.

The two officers were in uniform and wearing body cameras, Evans said. They will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the shooting.

A witness at the scene reported hearing at least 15 gunshots.

That witness, who asked not to be identified and has lived in the area for two and a half years, said he hears gunshots everyday.

“It’s like fireworks everyday, even when it’s not the Fourth of July,” he said.

