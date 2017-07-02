Wade Davis Named As Cubs’ Only All-Star, Kris Bryant Placed To Final Vote

(CBS) A year removed from sending seven players to the All-Star Game, the Cubs have just one player selected with Wade Davis earning that distinction in initial voting. Kris Bryant is up for the final vote.
Davis has now been chosen three times as an All-Star. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and has converted 16 saves on the season.
Davis, 31, was acquired by the Cubs in a trade that sent outfielder Jorge Soler to the Royals. A starter up until 2014, Davis converted to the bullpen and became one of the game’s most dominant relievers.
The Cubs have no starters for the game after having five players named last season. Their starting infield of Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Kris Bryant earned the honors, with Dexter Fowler also a starter. Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta were also named to the game.
Rizzo lost out to the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman in voting for first baseman. Bryant fell just shy of the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado in voting at third base.
Bryant is hitting .263 with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs in 76 games this season.
The All-Star Game will be held on July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.