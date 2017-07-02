White Sox Ace Jose Quintana On Center Stage For Trade Talks

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The probable trade of Jose Quintana has become the most elongated fantasy league folly of the 2017 baseball season.

Experts for months have predicted the pitcher going to Pittsburgh, Houston, New York and other stops on the elongated baseball trail of would-be suitors. Quintana had pitched 19 consecutive shutout innings until Texas scored a run in the third inning on Sunday.

In evaluating the very capable Quintana’s net worth, you have a disconnect so far of what the White Sox think they should receive in compensation and what interested teams have offered. Quintana finished June with a 2-1 record in five starts. His 1.78 ERA also had a WHIP of less than one attached to it. Quintana’s outing on Sunday was marred by a four-error performance by the infield in ugly defensive four-plus innings of a protracted baseball experiment.

The fact that a deal has not been consummated for the pitcher should not draw the assumption that the Sox brass has failed to get market value. Please do not believe that Quintana’s 5-9 record and high ERA will cause general manager Rick Hahn to dump the pitcher in a trade deadline deal below low market value.

Advice from experienced pitchers who have been traded multiple times can come in handy for the pitcher. Teammate James Shields was dealt three times since the offseason of 2013.

“The one thing as players is we can’t control what happens,” Shields said of Quintana’s situation. “We just have no control in that. It does not matter if you are playing for the White Sox or any other team. You play the game of baseball and just do your job. The one thing I would tell him right now is just to prepare to pitch every five days for the White Sox and not to think about anything else. At the end of the day, go out compete and have fun like he always does.”

Manager Rick Renteria does not see any consistency issues with Quintana despite seven months of trade rumors.

“When you start to allow outside influences or the noise as I call it take over your approaches and the way you think, it serves really no purpose,” Renteria said. “If you want to use it as a motivation, OK. For the most part, you have to control what is going on between the lines. I think he has been trying to do that all season. Obviously, he settled into it a little more in June.”

The next four weeks could be an emotional roller coaster for the centered Columbian hurler.

“I don’t pay attention to the rumors,” Quintana said. “I don’t have any control over that. I just prepare for the next start. Tomorrow starts my new preparation for another outing.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.