Woman Fatally Struck By Car In West Garfield Park Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was fatally struck by a car early Sunday in a hit-and-run in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Katina Runnels, 27, was standing next to a parked vehicle about 12:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Washington when she was struck by a red vehicle that was speeding west, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Runnels was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m., authorities said. She lived in the West Town neighborhood.
The red car sped away after the crash, police said.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.
