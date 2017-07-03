Source: FBI Agent’s Car Stolen From Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car theft in Chicago’s West Loop is raising some big concerns because of what was inside the vehicle. CBS2’s Susanna Song reports.
According to police radio dispatch, the victim of a car theft is an FBI employee and possibly an agent. He was putting gas in his car at a Shell station when he was carjacked.
Police say a 32-year-old man left his vehicle running momentarily and that’s when someone got into the SUV and drove off.
The gas station has a surveillance camera outside but no word yet if the suspect was caught on camera, or what exactly the video surveillance shows.
Police dispatchers indicated that he had weapons in his vehicle, including an assault rifle.
Police may be looking for a white Equinox.
No injuries reported.
Area Central detectives are investigating.