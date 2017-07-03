FBI Agent’s Car Stolen From Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car theft in Chicago’s West Loop is raising some big concerns because of what was inside the vehicle.
At approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, the FBI vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, was stolen from the 300 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police and FBI spokesman John Althen.
According to police radio dispatch, the victim of the car theft is a 32-year-old FBI employee, and possibly an agent. He left his vehicle “momentarily unattended with the engine running” when a male offender entered the car and fled the scene.
The FBI employee was getting gas at a Shell station.
The manager of the gas station said there are at least five surveillance cameras outside. He is handing video over to the authorities and said there should be at least one good shot of the suspect’s face.
Police dispatchers indicated that the contents of the car include several firearms and tactical gear, including a ballistic vest.
No injuries were reported.
Police may be looking for a white Equinox. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its contents should contact the FBI or Chicago Police.