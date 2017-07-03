Man Dies Trying To Rescue Boy Who Fell Off Boat Near 63rd Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died while trying to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell from a small motorboat into Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon near 63rd Street Beach, officials said.

Two young girls were also in the 15-foot boat about 100 yards offshore around 12:45 p.m. when the boy fell in and the man, thought to be his father, jumped after him, according to the Chicago police and fire officials.

Lifeguards at the beach were able to save the boy, but the man went under, officials said.

A helicopter crew eventually found him, and paramedics took him to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” fire officials said. Police said he died.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Charles Marks was tanning at the beach while visiting from Minnesota with his girlfriend, Kari Mitchell. They said they heard the two young girls, about 10 or 11, blowing a whistle on the boat to attract attention.

“The lifeguards just sprang into action,” Marks said. “They knew what to do. They had good training.”

The boy was rescued within a few minutes, and it took fire crews about 15 minutes to locate the man, according to Marks. The girls were not harmed.

Marks said the children were all wearing life jackets, but the man was not.

The beach was closed late Monday afternoon as Area Central detectives opened a death investigation.

