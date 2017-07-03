No Bail For 2 Men Arrested In Englewood Triple-Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Timothy Gordon and Jayton Dorsey sprayed the front of an Englewood home with more than 40 gunshots Friday, killing two men who were on the porch, and a man inside who was struck by a stray bullet, Cook County prosecutors said.

After unleashing the fatal volley of shots, Gordon, 19, and Dorsey, 21, ran from the house in the 5700 block of South Wells, climbed into a car and raced south on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Taczy said at the pair’s bond hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Trailed by a police squad car, they eventually crashed on an embankment after a few miles, Taczy said.

Javon Jackson, 50, was stuck eight times and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Friday night.

Sedrick Ringer suffered nine gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, relatives came to the house looking for John Hunter. Hunter, 52, was found dead inside with a wound to his thigh, Taczy said. Police found 43 shell casings outside the house.

Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. ordered Dorsey and Gordon held without bail.

“These acts you’ve allegedly committed are acts of horror and terror,” Bourgeois told the men. “You are dangerous.”

Dorsey and Gordon had walked up to the house on foot around 8:50 p.m. on Friday and opened fire, prosecutors said.

Chicago Police officers were so close to the scene, a dashboard camera captured the flashing from the gun barrels.

After the shooting, the two gunmen ran south to a white Pontiac Grand Prix parked a block away on the corner of 58th and Wells and drove off, Taczy said.

After striking the embankment, the two men ran up the grass and scaled a barbed-wire fence surrounding an Illinois Department of Transportation parking lot at West 65th and Wentworth, leaving a .45-caliber pistol inside the car. Police found a white T-shirt stuck to the barbed wire, and a .40-caliber handgun on the asphalt.

The pair kept running into the neighborhood, chased by officers on foot and a police helicopter overhead, Taczy said. They ran inside a building at 146 W. 66th Street, where officers cornered them.

Testing showed the .40- and .45-caliber shell casings found at the house matched the guns found in the Pontiac and on the IDOT lot, Taczy said.

In all, there were 16, .40-caliber casings and 11, .45-caliber casings and 16, .9-millimeter rounds found at the scene.

