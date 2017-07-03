Suspect In U Of I Kidnapping Apparently Attended Vigil For Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man being charged with the kidnapping of missing University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang apparently attended a campus vigil for her.
A video from WCIA, a CBS 2 sister station in Champaign, apparently shows Brendt Christensen at a gathering for Zhang last week.
Christensen appeared in federal court for the first time Monday, where a judge ordered him held without bond. The 28-year-old was arrested Friday on a criminal complaint that charges him with kidnapping Zhang on June 9.
Investigators claim they have recordings of Christensen talking about kidnapping Zhang and holding her against her will.
Outside of the court house, his attorney, Evan Bruno, warned against jumping to conclusions. “I encourage everyone to be patient, to keep an open mind, wait until the evidence comes in. It’s my job to make sure that the government meets its burden.”
Prosecutors have said they believe Zhang is dead but have not found her body.