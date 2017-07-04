Chicago History Museum’s 58th Annual July 4 Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago History Museum carried on a 58-year tradition Tuesday, celebrating the Fourth of July with a program that included patriotic music, a children’s parade and speeches.
There was also a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The museum president, Gary Johnson, drew applause when he highlighted a phrase from the document: “Let facts be submitted to a candid world.”
“Remarkable, isn’t it, how the word ‘facts’ suddenly has so much relevance?” Johnson said.
The event featured music by the Americana Concert Band and a parade of children waved flags and followed in the footsteps of Frank Birdsall, playing the role of the “World’s tallest Uncle Sam,” as he’s done for more than 20 years.
He said he was nine feet tall with his stilts.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was the keynote speaker.
She seized on words from the Declaration of Independence, as well, and said, “despite our founding documents’ claims that we are all equal, we know, and we must always acknowledge, that we see inequality all around us.”
The event wrapped up with the audience joining in for the singing of America the Beautiful.