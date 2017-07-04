Firefighters Find Infant’s Body Inside Markham Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — The remains of a child were found inside a vacant home in South suburban Markham.

Hamlin Avenue residents said they woke up to fire trucks screaming by around 5:30 Monday morning. They say the normally vacant house was smoking.

Firefighters snuffed it out, and in doing so, made the startling discovery. Police confirm a dead infant was inside the home. They removed the child’s remains and are now waiting on an autopsy from the medical examiner.

Neighbors said they could not believe how this tiny fire investigation panned out, and added that they haven’t seen any movement at the house in questions for years.

“It’s terrifying because I have a little guy who is going to be 8, and his swing set is just adjacent to that — his whole play area is a crime scene,” said one neighbor, Rebecca Orris.

Karen Pokracki, who’s lived in Markham for nearly 40 years, called the neighborhood “quiet” and “safe.”

Crisis responder Andrew Holes says he heard the baby was around 1-year-old and may have been found in a plastic bag.

It’s not clear whether police have any potential suspects or are questioning anyone at this time.

It is not clear how or when the baby died.