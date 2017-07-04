Led By Rodon, White Sox Beat A’s, 7-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Rodon’s much-delayed first win of the season nearly got derailed in the second inning when the White Sox pitcher stumbled in his delivery and appeared to twist an ankle.

After a quick visit to the mound by Chicago manager Rick Renteria and a team trainer, Rodon settled in and delivered the type of performance White Sox management had been hopeful of the past three months while the left-hander was on the disabled list recovering from bursitis in his bicep.

Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs and Chicago beat the slumping Oakland Athletics, 7-2, on Monday night.

“I just slipped a little bit,” Rodon said. “That was my fault. I just landed a little wrong and had to make an adjustment. I was good.”

Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.

“I thought we did a nice job of battling, coming back, scoring some more runs,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “Just continuing to tack on runs, having good at-bats.”

One week after getting swept by the A’s at home, the White Sox jumped on Oakland starter Jharel Cotton early and got strong pitching from Rodon and two relievers to make it hold up before a crowd of 40,019 — the largest to watch a baseball game at the Coliseum in nearly 12 years.

Rodon (1-1) allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings and came within one shy of his career high with 10 strikeouts in his second start after missing nearly the first three months of the season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left bicep. Rodon gave up a two-run double to Adam Rosales in the second the retired 14 of 16 on his way to winning for the first time since Sep. 30.

“A little bit of relief,” Rodon said. “I started off a little shaky but I built some confidence throughout the start, so that kind of helped.”

Rosales had two hits and Josh Phegley doubled and scored for Oakland. The A’s have lost six straight overall and eight straight at the Coliseum, matching their longest losing streak at home over the last 16 years.

“We really didn’t do anything well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “If you swing the bats it kind of hides some of the other issues you might have. We didn’t swing the bats. You’re not going to win with four or five hits or whatever we got tonight, and we didn’t do anything else very well too.”

BLISTER-FREE COTTON LOSES

Cotton (5-8) allowed four runs over five innings in his first appearance since leaving a start against the White Sox on June 23 due to a blister on his right thumb. He walked two and struck out five.

“They got the big hits with two strikes,” Cotton said. “I’m trusting the process. I want to learn as much as I can, and I’m going to learn from this. I need to bear down in those situations.”

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The A’s activated Matt Chapman off the disabled list following a two-game rehab assignment in the minors. The rookie third baseman had been dealing with an infected left knee. Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia missed his fifth straight game because of soreness in his left knee but is nearing a return. RHP David Robertson was placed on the paternity list and stayed in Chicago to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. 2B Tyler Saladino (back spasms) was sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman threw a 30-pitch bullpen as he works back from a second disabled stint with a strained shoulder. He will throw another bullpen Thursday in Arizona. The next step would be facing live hitting. … RHP reliever Ryan Dull (right knee strain) also threw a bullpen. … INF Ryon Healy was held out of the lineup after he exited Sunday’s loss to Atlanta because of upper back spasms.

UP NEXT

RHP Daniel Gossett (1-3, 5.57) pitches for the A’s in the middle game of the series on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago will go with RHP James Shields (2-1, 3.98). Gossett beat the White Sox for his only major league win on June 24.

