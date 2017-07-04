Man Loses Fingers In Fireworks Accident On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department says a man in his 40’s lost most of the fingers on one of his hands from shooting off a firecracker in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., the manager of Tony’s Grocery Store in the 4600 block of West Belmont heard from a customer that someone was shooting off firecrackers in the parking lot.
The manager, Joe LaCassa, proceeded to investigate, saw it was true and called police.
Police and fire were shortly on the scene.
He talked to a firefighter, who told him the guy’s hand was not in good condition.
“And believe it or not, the firemen were on their hands and knees, looking for his fingers,” LaCassa said.
A fire department spokesman says the firecracker may have been an M-80.