Roof Collapses At Edgewater Auto Repair Shop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A roof collapsed at an auto repair shop in Edgewater overnight.

At first, an employee of Chan’s Auto Repair in the 1100 block of West Thorndale didn’t know what to think when he heard the noise in the middle of the night.

He thought perhaps someone had broken in.

“I thought it was somebody in the shop, because it was creaking. Pow-pow-pow.”

Then that employee, Red, says he knew it was the roof.

“Then all of a sudden the beam collapsed. This is a barrel roof. 3 o’clock in the morning.”

He says he wasn’t hurt, and the fire department added that nobody was.

He says he thinks the roof collapsed from water damage.

Now, he says he can see the Eastern sky from inside the shop.

A restaurant nearby says the gas was off there, but they were open.