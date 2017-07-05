670 The Score To Broadcast Live From Bears Training Camp For 7 Days

(CBS) 670 The Score will broadcast live from Bears training camp for seven days across late July and August.
Three shows — Mully and Hanley (5-9 a.m.), Spiegel and Parkins (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Bernstein and Goff (1-6 p.m.) — will be live at various times from Bourbonnais, including all of them on July 27 when the Bears hold their first practice. As always, you can listen live here.
The Bears report to training camp July 26, then hold their first practice on July 27.
Here’s a look at the 670 broadcast schedule:
Thursday, July 27
Mully and Hanley from 5-9 a.m.
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bernstein and Goff from 1-6 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bernstein and Goff from 1-6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7
Bernstein and Goff from 1-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14
Spiegel and Parkins from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.