Best Museums to Visit In Chicago During the Summer

By Wren Hagge

CHICAGO (CBS) — When the sidewalk melts beneath your feet and sunburnt shoulders keep you from the beach, escape into one of Chicago’s world-class museums. Whether it’s a pop-culture cartoon extravaganza or a virtual tour of an ancient city, Chicago’s museums have something for everyone this summer.

1. Send chills up your spine at the Jurassic World exhibition at the Field Museum. 1400 S Lake Shore Dr., 312.922.9410.

The park is open. Visit Jurassic World: The Exhibition until 9pm every day #JurassicWorldCHI https://t.co/rtYjjfqBru pic.twitter.com/zW2DO9eSGv — The Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) June 28, 2017

“Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before in Jurassic World: The Exhibition! Based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, you’ll be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk with a Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor, and even Tyrannosaurus rex.” Now through January 7.

2. Celebrate Chicago’s cultural diversity at the DuSable Museum. 740 E 56th Pl, 773.947.0600.

“Kitihawa’s Chandelier is a powerful photographic tale that blurs the line between fiction and reality. The narrative honors the historical, cultural and racial fusion. It celebrates the strength and resilience of women and children in the face of adversity.” Now through September 12.

3. Pop into the colorful cosmos of anime at the Museum of Contemporary Art. 220 E Chicago Ave, 312.280.2660.

We're very proud to open @takashipom's "The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg" to the public! On view until 9/24 + we are open to 9 pm Tue + Fri now. pic.twitter.com/BjSKdOVFQG — MCA Chicago (@mcachicago) June 6, 2017

“Known for his vibrant anime-inspired characters, Japanese artist Takashi Murakami has blurred the boundaries between high and low culture. The exhibition, Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, features fifty works that span three decades of his iconic career.” Now through September 24.

4. Get lost in the sensual world of Gauguin at the Art Institute of Chicago. 111 S Michigan Ave, 312.443.3600.

“Art Institute show explores the art, craft and alchemy of Paul Gauguin” via @Suntimes https://t.co/Pf2HkE8BPp "Gauguin" opens this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/BtNwHbtM28 — Art Institute (@artinstitutechi) June 22, 2017

“From Peru to Paris, Paul Gauguin reinvented cultural traditions through his innovative artwork. Take an in-depth look at Gauguin’s creative process and how he challenged cultural, geographic, and material boundaries in the breathtaking exhibition Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist.” Now through September 10.

5. Countdown to the eclipse at the Alder Planetarium. 1300 S Lake Shore Dr, 312.922-7827.

Are you ready for the August 21 solar eclipse? Prepare to have your spine tingled in our "Chasing Eclipses" exhibition! pic.twitter.com/OruhxspeeV — Adler Planetarium (@AdlerPlanet) May 21, 2017

“Chasing Eclipses, will immerse you in the spine-tingling, goose bump-inducing experience of a solar eclipse. You’ll find inspiration in eclipse chasers from history and prepare to chase down the North American solar eclipse on August 21 yourself.” Now through August 21.

6. Build your own eco-friendly house at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. 2430 N Cannon Dr, 773.755.5100.

Looking for weekend plans? Come on over to Our House! https://t.co/GOhIicnuMT pic.twitter.com/AtWpCxNvOv — Notebaert Museum (@NatureMuseum) April 1, 2017

“Discover the future of home design in the new hands-on exhibit, Our House! Packed with fun, interactive experiences, Our House showcases creative solutions that reduce our environmental impact, equip our houses to handle climate change, and support habitats for plants and animals.” Permanent installation.

7. Fly back in time to the ancient city of Persepolis at the Oriental Institute. 1155 E 58th St, 773.702.9520.

“Take a rare glimpse inside the ancient city through Persepolis: Images of an Empire. Featuring archival photographs, the exhibition documents an astounding imperial complex of palaces constructed by a few Persian kings, who ruled thousands of years ago in today’s southwest Iran.” Now through September 3.

8. Take a drive down West Kings Highway at the National Museum of Mexican Art. 1852 W 19th St, 312.738.1503.

“West Kings Highway is the street in San Antonio where César A. Martínez has lived for almost 40 years. The exhibition, West Kings Highway: The Work of César A. Martínez, is based upon Martinez’s creative restlessness over the last few decades and his desire to see what other adventures lay further down the road.” Now through October 15.