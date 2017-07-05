Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks Is Pain-Free, On Track To Make Rehab Start Next Week

(CBS) Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is expected to throw a side session this weekend and then move forward with a rehab start next week in his recovery from right hand tendinitis, manager Joe Maddon told the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Wednesday.
Hendricks hasn’t pitched since June 4, after which he suffered from inflammation on the back of his right middle finger, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein previously said. He’s now rounding back to health, with Epstein previously admitting the Cubs have taken a cautious approach with him.
“Everything is pointing in the right direction,” Maddon said. “There’s no pain. He feels really good actually. He’s very excited. He can’t wait to get going again. We just have to be, again, somewhat patient with the whole thing to make sure he is 100 percent well so when he comes back, there are no recurrences.”
Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP this season.
The All-Star break is next week. Chicago’s first game back is July 14 at Baltimore.