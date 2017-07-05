Agency Of Gov. Rauner’s Wife Supports Budget Veto Override

(CBS) — Here’s a twist that could make for some awkward dinner table conversation.
A not-for-profit organization led by first lady Diana Rauner is calling on lawmakers to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of an Illinois budget.
Diana Rauner’s Ounce of Prevention Fund and Illinois Action for Children issued a joint news release urging the Illinois House of Representatives to undo Gov. Rauner’s veto.
The Republican governor opposes the Democratic-backed budget and its permanent income tax increase.
CBS 2 has tried to reach Mrs. Rauner for comment.