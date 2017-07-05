18 Horses Killed In Stable Fire In Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 horses were killed when a barn caught fire overnight in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Plainfield Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jon Stratton said the fire started just after 1 a.m. at Del Real Stables. Several owners board horses there. Thirteen horses were saved from the blaze, but 18 were killed.

“There was some residents here that were actually extracting the horses out of the barn. We started putting the fire out, and we actually got a lot of the horses out, but we did lose 18 horses inside the barn,” he said.

My heart is broken. Arabella was 8 years old. Others were lost in the fire. pic.twitter.com/Gp9XJce3uc — Augustus L. (@AugustusLeopol) July 5, 2017

Stratton said flames quickly consumed the barn; the challenge was getting water to the site. Crews had to truck it in, because there were not any hydrants nearby.

Plainfield Police Chief John Konopek said the horses were pretty agitated as they were being moved from the barn into a corral.

“An on-call veterinarian came out, had to settle some of the horses down a little bit. The owners of the horses started arriving pretty quickly. They were able to calm down several horses, but as far as the horses inside the barn, there wasn’t much we could do for them,” he said.

She meant so much to me;first horse to own;shared bloodlines with another horse I loved as a teenager;and helping me deal w/ my mom's death pic.twitter.com/cUUbvJXr0e — Augustus L. (@AugustusLeopol) July 5, 2017

The cause of the fire was under investigation.