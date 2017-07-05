Munster High School Briefly Placed On Lockdown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest Indiana high school was placed on lockdown after vague telephone threat.
Police immediately searched Munster High School and found the threat to be unfounded.
Students were in summer school and members of the local swim club were also attending practice.
Officials said the Lake County 911 center received an anonymous call that referenced Munster High School and the pool. The caller did not provide any other specifics.
In an email to parents, school administrators said: “The Munster police department responded immediately and performed a thorough search of Munster High School. After the search, the lockdown ended and summer school is operating as normal.”