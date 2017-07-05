Chicago Police Officers Injured In Englewood Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a squad car crash in the Englewood neighborhood on Tuesday.
Police said a marked patrol car and a blue Toyota crashed around 7 p.m. near 68th and Racine. The collision caused major damage to the front end of the police cruiser and the side of the Toyota.
Witnesses said a ride share driver was behind the wheel of the Toyota, and at least one passenger was in the car. Witnesses also said they saw the officers driving the wrong way down a one-way street at the time of the crash.
“He was speeding. The lights wasn’t on, or anything, and he ran into the blue car,” Ebony Lewis said.
Police said two officers were injured in the crash, and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A third person also was injured in the crash, but that victim’s condition was not available.
Supt. Eddie Johnson visited the officers at the hospital Tuesday night.