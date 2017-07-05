Man, 63, Fatally Stabbed At Senior Housing Complex

(CBS) — Chicago Police say they are investigating the killing of a man in a senior living facility in Washington Heights.
Police say a 63-year-old resident of the Senior Suites of Washington Heights was stabbed multiple times.
Officers have been questioning someone about the killing, which police say is apparently domestic-related.
Police say investigators have been questioning a person they call the man’s “significant other.”
A statement from Senior Suites of Washington Heights says, in part: “We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department as they are working to investigate this heartbreaking event and will continue to support them until their investigation is completed.
“Though we are an independent living community where our residents are free to leave their apartments as they wish, we have increased our communications with residents to ensure all of our residents are aware of the situation.”
The low-rise senior residence building is at 103rd and Halsted.