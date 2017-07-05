Taste Of Chicago Kicks Off In Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Taste of Chicago begins its five-day run in Grant Park Wednesday.
It’s the 37th consecutive year for Chicago’s community pig-out. Celebrity chefs are back, and there are several new events inside of Taste — a March of Puppets, dance troupes at the Stomping Grounds and a Street Art and Graffiti Alley featuring live painting.
No matter how much you dress it up, though, Taste remains a food and music fest that features a bite of the adventurous; and pizza, ribs, burgers and cheesecake for all.
$10 buys a strip of 14 tickets. Most booths offer “taste bites” that cost four to six tickets, but be prepared to pay 12 to 14 tickets for popular entrees.
Concerts at the Petrillo Music Shell are not free. Tickets will be $50 for premium seating and $22 for general admission tickets to the 5:30 p.m. Thursday Cafe Tacvba, 5:30 p.m. Friday Ben Harper, 4:30 p.m. Saturday Passion Pit and 4:30 p.m. Sunday O’Jays concerts. Alessia Cara’s 5:30 p.m. Wednesday performance is $32 for premium seating and $19 for general admission.
CTA will offer extra ‘L’ and bus service to help you avoid the jam you don’t want — the traffic jam. Just remember to bring your appetite.