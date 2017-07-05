(CBS) The White Sox will celebrate “Tim Raines Day” at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 9 to commemorate his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Ahead of the White Sox-Giants game that night, Raines will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the first 20,000 fans will have the chance to take home a “Tim Raines Starting Lineup” figure.
“We were thrilled when we learned that Tim had been elected into the Hall of Fame and wanted to create an opportunity for the entire White Sox family – from our front office to our fans – to show how proud we are of Tim’s incredible baseball career,” White Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing Brooks Boyer said in a statement. “White Sox fans remember well the important role he played on the 1993 division championship team, as well as his contributions as a member of the coaching staff during the 2005 World Series season. We are excited to dedicate a day at Guaranteed Rate Field to celebrate Tim.”
Raines was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past winter with 86 percent of the vote. He’ll be inducted in the ceremony on July 30 in Cooperstown, New York.
A 23-year MLB veteran, Raines played for the White Sox from 1991-’95. Raines batted .283 with 98 doubles, 28 triples, 50 home runs, 277 RBIs, 440 runs scored and 143 stolen bases in 648 games with the White Sox.