Man Pulled From Water At 31st Street Beach In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday night on the South Side was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Emergency crews responded about 7:50 p.m. after the 26-year-old was pulled from the water at 31st Street beach, according to Fire Media Affairs and Chicago Police.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear who pulled him from the water.
