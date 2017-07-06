CBS News On Streets Of Chicago To Explore City’s Gun Violence Problem

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago flooded the streets with 1,000 extra police officers during the Independence Day weekend. But they could not stop an eruption of gun violence.
The extra-long holiday weekend was the bloodiest in recent years. At least 101 people were shot, nearly half in the last 12 hours of July Fourth. To give you a sense of the enormity of that number, that’s the amount of passengers that can fill most regional airplanes. At least 15 people were killed.
To see the violence for ourselves, CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz spent Tuesday night with Tim White, a former gang leader who now works to stop violence in the streets.
“CBSN: On Assignment” spent the last week in Chicago to witness the violence from the inside. Young men told us how easy it was to get guns.