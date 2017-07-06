Cubs Fall 4.5 Games Behind Brewers

(CBS) — A makeup game between the first- and second-place teams in the National League Central Division had different ramifications for both the Chicago Cubs and the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. For the defending World Champions, this was a game where they could have pushed back to within one game in the loss column of the division lead.

The Brewers had other things in mind. Behind starter Zach Davies, Milwaukee made their own statement.

“I think everyone’s mindset was a little upset. We had a night game last night and (the Cubs ) rescheduled a day game for today,” Davies said, pulling no punches. “I think as a team we wanted to put it on early. That kind of showed right out of the gate.”

The end result was an 11-2 blowout for the Brewers and a season high 4.5 game lead in the division. The return of Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber from the minor leagues was heartening but had no real impact on this particular day. Schwarber went 0-4 with two strikeouts and two groundouts.

“Honestly, there is nothing much to talk about,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. “That game goes into the trash can as fast as any game we have ever played. We just didn’t pitch well early. It is very difficult to fight back from that moment.”

Cubs starter Mike Mongomery was roughed up for seven earned runs in less than three innings pitched. The rest of the day was more like spring training baseball. By the seventh inning, regulars from both teams had been pulled for rest purposes. Outfielder Jon Jay pitched a scoreless ninth for the Cubs, featuring a 46 mph Eephus pitch.

Does one game make a statement, or is it just another one in a season that has 77 more left to play?

Montgomery did not back away from his poor performance or the importance of this game.

“Today I didn’t feel any different,” he said. “I have been throwing the ball pretty well. You just have to give them a lot of credit. They put together some good at-bats against me. I was not really able to locate my fastball. That was frustrating.”

He added: “Unfortunately, I put up that kind of performance against the Brewers when we are trying to chase them now. We have to stay within ourselves. You also want to give them credit. They are a good team. They are in first place for a reason. We believe in ourselves and what we can do. We believe it is still right there for us.”

Maddon is hoping his team is not getting caught up in the present standings.

“If we take care of today and just worry about ourselves we eventually do what we want to do. Obviously, you want to go out there and win today’s ballgame. It just got off too poorly. We lost control of it very early. I don’t want us to dwell on that for even the 30-minute rule. Just throw it away.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.