Kris Bryant’s Wife, Jessica, Is Telling Funny Stories About Him To Rally For More All-Star Votes

(CBS) Jessica Bryant, the wife of Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, came up with a creative way Thursday to try to rally him into the All-Star Game with fan voting.

Jessica decided to share funny stories of Bryant on Twitter in an effort to get more people to push #voteKB on Twitter in the fan voting, which decides the player who claims the final roster spot in each league. Voting is open until 3 p.m. Thursday online, via Twitter and via texting.

As of Wednesday, Bryant was second to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in the race for the final roster spot.

Our first date we went to the movies, we were too young to see a rated r movie so we snuck into Superbad…super romantic y'all😂 #voteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

In 10th grade at his game he got walked. Ball 4, slips on home plate and face plants it! Possibly the funniest thing I've ever seen! #VoteKB https://t.co/MpLhpmpU8Q — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

& don't worry, got his approval on that story before sending it out😂 #VoteKB https://t.co/XiAeNYJfXF — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

I know people are going to hate us for this because its not deep dish…but we love Sienna Tavern's burnt pepperoni pizza! #VoteKB https://t.co/72IfHwyNpn — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

Bryant has been an All-Star in each of his first two MLB seasons. Coming off a 2016 MVP season, he’s hitting .263 with 16 homers, 33 RBIs and an .899 OPS in 78 games.

The All-Star Game is next Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.