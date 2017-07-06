Mass Killing Of Georgia Family Has Chicago Connection

(CBS) — Relatives in Chicago deal with a horrific tragedy in Georgia: a wife and mother accused of killing her husband and children.

CBS 2’s Chelsea Irving talks with distraught local family members.

Police in Georgia say wife and mother, Isabel Martinez, 33, slaughtered her family. She allegedly stabbed her 36-year-old husband, Martin, and the couple’s five children.

Early Thursday, Isabel Martinez called 9-1-1. Police arrived to find her along with five bodies, and one severely injured child

In Georgia, shocked and horrified family members learned of the killings, while in Chicago close relatives got an unimaginable phone call.

“I couldn’t believe what had happened,” Maria Salazar says. “When they said there had been a tragedy I thought maybe a car accident or something.”

Salazar and her husband were godparents to one of the dead children. They were very close with the family, planning a visit within the next month.

She says Isabel seemed fine but was struggling with the recent death of her father in Mexico.

“She was a little down, depressed, because of that, but we just didn’t think that it was so bad,” Salazar says.

Isabel Martinez is now charged with five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. She is being held without bond.

No word on the surviving child’s condition.