White Sox Reinstate David Robertson From Paternity List

July 6, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, David Robertson, Michael Ynoa

(CBS) The White Sox have reinstated closer David Robertson from the paternity list, they announced Thursday.

Robertson and his wife, Erin, welcomed their daughter Violet Grace on Monday evening. It’s the couple’s second child.

In a corresponding move, Chicago designated right-handed reliever Michael Ynoa for assignment. He had a 5.90 ERA in 29 innings with the White Sox this season.

Robertson is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA while converting 12 of 13 save chances this season.

Chicago opens a three-game series at Colorado on Friday.

