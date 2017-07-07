Chicago Teen Rescued From Texas Sex Traffickers

(CBS) – A Chicago girl is safe after falling victim to sex traffickers in Houston Texas, authorities say.
It was at a motel where where undercover Houston deputies responded to an online solicitation from a 19-year-old girl, who looked younger.
She was – 14.
“She was actually a runaway from Chicago,” Harris County Constable Mark Herman said. “Basically, we had a 14-year-old female that was lured down to Houston, and basically put into prostitution.”
Teresa Henry and Centurrie Garrett are both charged in connection with the case.
They allegedly met the Chicago girl on a networking app. When the teen arrived in Houston, they trafficked her online, police say.
The Chicago teen is in protective custody.
It was reported in court Friday that she borrowed money from her mother to get to Texas.