Report: Cubs Find Problem In 1st-Round Pick Alex Lange’s Physical

(CBS) The Cubs discovered “an issue” in the physical of first-round pick and LSU right-hander Alex Lange earlier this week, Fanrag Sports reported Friday.
Details weren’t immediately known on what concerned the Cubs, who remain in contract negotiations with the unsigned Lange, whom they selected at No. 30 overall in the amateur draft in June. The health concern would presumably cause Lange to receive less money than the slot bonus of $2.18 million, Fanrag Sports reported, assuming the sides can still work out a deal.
If the Cubs and Lange don’t come to terms, he can return to college for his senior season. In that case, the Cubs could still receive a compensatory pick for him if they offer a certain percent of the slot to him, Fanrag Sports reported.
The 6-foot-, 200-pound Lange was 10-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings across 19 starts as a junior this past season at LSU.
“Alex Lange is a proven winner in the best conference in college baseball,” Cubs senior vice president of scouting and player development Jason McLeod said after the team selected him. “He’s taken the ball every Friday night for a top-caliber team, and he is one of the best competitors in the country.”
The Cubs already signed their other first-round pick, left-hander Brendon Little from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.