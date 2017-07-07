Cubs Recall Dylan Floro, Option Jack Leathersich To Triple-A

(CBS) The Cubs have recalled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa and optioned left-handed reliever Jack Leathersich to Iowa, they announced Friday ahead of an afternoon game against the Brewers.
The 26-year-old Floro has a 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season. He has a 3.00 ERA at Triple-A.
Leathersich, 26, allowed two runs on one hit while walking four batters in the Cubs’ blowout loss to the Brewers on Thursday. It was his first big league appearance this season. He has a 4.56 ERA at Iowa.