Chicago Cubs Offering One World Series Ring In Raffle

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the Chicago Cubs fan who covets the same World Series ring awarded to the players, a charitable donation might be the key to fulfilling that dream.
Chicago Cubs Charities is raffling off one ring–the “only player-grade version available for fans to own,” according to a news release.
The raffle started on Friday and ends on Sept. 4. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in Chicago. (It’s a legal thing, according to Cubs Charities.)
The ring contains 214 diamonds at 5.5 carats, 3 carats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 carats of genuine sapphires. The ring will be customized with the winner’s last name.
Fans who can provide a valid proof of residence in Chicago can buy the tickets online.
Other fans can obtain tickets at kiosks located at Wrigley Field on gamedays or at the Cubs Store locations at 663 N Michigan Ave. and the Park at Wrigley, 3620 N Clark St.
Proceeds will benefit Cubs Charities, which increases access to sports opportunities for at-risk populations.