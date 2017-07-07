Fundraiser Set Following Chicago Dad’s Death By Fireworks

(CBS) – An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a Chicago man killed while setting off July 4th fireworks.
David Griffin, 42, was with two of his sons in an alley near 54th and Campbell when he went to double-check whether he had lit a firework. As he approached, it exploded in his face.
“His children were standing right there. It’s been a shock for all of us, it’s been more the we can handle,” Griffin’s mother, Pamela McMillan, tells CBS 2.
Griffin was the breadwinner of the family. His mother says the family needs help.
“It’s a hardship position because now we’re going to have to step up to help support his family. I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” she says.
A Go Fund Me page is raising money for funeral expenses.
In addition to Griffin’s death, two Chicago men suffered critical hand injuries while lighting fireworks on July 4.