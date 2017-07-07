Suspect In Springfield Lockdown Scare Released, Could Still Be Charged

(CBS) — Police and prosecutors are still trying to determine whether to charge the woman who sprinkled a white, powdery substance in the state Capitol building just before Thursday’s budget vote.
Although Illinois Secretary of State police released the the still-unidentified woman late Thursday, after several hours of questioning, spokesman Dave Druker says it doesn’t mean she’s off the hook.
“The investigation remains ongoing and once it is complete the report will be forwarded to the Sangamon County state’s attorney to determine if criminal charges are appropriate,” he tells WBBM.
The substance was harmless, but its mere presence locked down the Capitol and delayed the veto override vote by two hours.
A Springfield Fire Department hazardous materials team in moon suits checked the governor’s office, the lieutenant governor’s office, the House gallery and several other locations where the powder was spread before sounding the all-clear.