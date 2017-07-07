Woman, 71, Missing Since May

July 7, 2017 6:17 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old woman missing since early May was last seen in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lydia Hernandez was last seen May 5 in the 5300 block of South Artesian, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert on Thursday. She has been diagnosed with dementia.

Lydia Hernandez (Source: Chicago Police)

Hernandez was described as a black-Hispanic woman, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with gray hair and a dark complexion, police said. She has scars on her arm and chest.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

