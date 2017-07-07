Greenpeace Activists Hang “Resist, Defend” Banner On Trump Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) — Activists with Greenpeace raised a banner reading “Resist” and “Defend” at Trump Tower on Friday afternoon, protesting what they called “disastrous policies” enacted by the Trump administration

The banner was hung from the south face of the tower, just below the Trump sign above the Chicago River. It was fastened to a cable from a balcony near the hotel’s restaurant and from the walkway along the river.

Police took down the banner in about 30 minutes and some bystanders booed. Some of the activists were in custody but the number of arrests was not immediately clear.

“We’re here to call for an end to Trump’s disastrous policies that are hurting people and our planet,” Kelly Mitchell, climate director at Greenpeace, said in a video posted on Facebook.

Mitchell explained the group wanted to send a message to resist the Trump administration’s policies, and defend the environment.

“In the last couple of months, the Trump administration has moved forward a number of disastrous policies. He’s appointed climate deniers to key spots in the Environmental Protection Agency, people like Scott Pruitt. He made the former CEO of ExxonMobil our Secretary of State. And he’s pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, abdicating U.S. leadership on perhaps the most important issue of our time,” she said.

LIVE: Activists in Chicago letting Trump know that we will resist his attacks on our communities & the environment! #ResistOften pic.twitter.com/PTA02SspOr — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) July 7, 2017

It appeared the activists were able to access the 16th floor rooftop restaurant Sixteen Chicago, and hang the banner from the side.

Police cut the banner down around 2:30 p.m., and it fell into the river. Officers along the riverwalk fished it out.