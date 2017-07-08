Chicago Man Gored At Pamplona Bull Run Says He’ll Be Back At It Again

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man, who was gored in Spain’s Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, says he will be back at it next week.
35-year-old Bill Hillman was hospitalized in stable condition. He was injured when a bull thrust its horn into Hillman’s backside and flipped him onto the street. He says he was inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises.’
“There’s a lot of magic out here in Pamplona,” Hillman said. “I’m obsessed with it — Spanish fighting bulls. I’m obsessed with this culture in Spain.”
This isn’t Hillman’s first encounter with a bull. He was also gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival.