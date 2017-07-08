8 Wounded In Shootings Since Friday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were shot on the South and West sides of Chicago during the first nine hours of the weekend.

The violence comes on the heels of a historically violent Fourth of July that ended with 101 gunshot victims over the long holiday weekend.

Since the start of the year, 1,864 people have been shot in the city, 325 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The latest attack happened at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday in Princeton Park, where two gunmen shot a 34-year-old man in his right leg on a sidewalk in the 9300 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. His condition was stabilized at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

About 2 a.m. in Roseland, someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove past a 15-year-old boy and opened fire, grazing his head, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A little more than an hour earlier, a 19-year-old woman in the Austin neighborhood was wounded in another drive-by shooting. Someone in a silver car shot her twice in the left leg as she stood on a porch in the 5000 block of West Division. She was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

About 11:45 p.m. on Friday in the same neighborhood, several people got into a fight on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Latrobe and someone pulled out a gun, shooting a 34-year-old man in the leg and a 36-year-old man in the calf. They were stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

Someone walked up to a 25-year-old man and shot him in the calf about 8:15 p.m. on a Chatham neighborhood sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Calumet. He was in good condition at Jackson Park Hospital.

At 8 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in Brighton Park’s 4000 block of South Kedzie. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. in Washington Park. A 20-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 6100 block of South King Drive when someone walked up, shot him in the torso and then drove off, police said. The victim was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

