Indiana Man Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died Saturday after he was pulled from Lake Michigan near the Shedd Aquarium.
The man jumped into the water about 3:40 p.m. in the 900 block of East Solidarity, according to Chicago Police. He was underwater for about 15 minutes before he was found unresponsive by divers.
The man, identified as 22-year-old Johnathan Diaz from East Chicago, Indiana, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
The rescue involved lifeguards and Chicago Police and Fire dive teams, according to the Chicago Fire Department.