13-Year-Old Boy Struck By Falling Bullet In NW Indiana Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the air like a firework last weekend in northwest Indiana has died.
Noah Inman was playing basketball with a group of children about 9:30 p.m. July 1 in the 7300 block of Harrison Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, when he suddenly fell down, according to a statement from Hammond police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Witnesses thought the boy had a seizure and called an ambulance, police said. At the hospital, it was determined that he was struck by a falling bullet that was shot into the sky by someone nearby.
Inman was later flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he died at 2:06 p.m. Friday, authorities said. He was a Hammond resident.
“The Hammond Police Department would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Inman family. We wish you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. When reason fails, pray for peace. We will be praying with you,” according to a statement from police.
The police department reminds residents that it is illegal to discharge a firearm within city limits.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at (219) 852-2988 or Detective Sgt. Mark Ferry at (219) 852-2991.
