Levine: The Cubs’ First Half Reality Check

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first half of the season, plus seven games, are over for the Chicago Cubs and the 29 teams that comprise the MLB.

If the playoffs started today, the Cubs would have the sixth-best record in the National League, tying with St. Louis, and would be going home without a ticket for the playoffs.

What happened to the projections of another dominant season?

“We believe there is a lot more in the tank,” said Ben Zobrist, who has the distinction of being part of the last two World Series Championship teams. “I believe there was a little fatigue going into the first half, in spring training and beyond. We hope we are getting past that point and ready to just turn the page.”

The Cubs are faced with the fact that they have not been a good team, all while being a disappointment to themselves.

“Of course, I didn’t anticipate this [43-45 record],” said manager Joe Maddon. “This is our reality; we deal with reality. We can’t deal with theory. Theory and reality are always a good thing when they come together. Our theory and reality have not met yet.”

“We have to get back and play our game. We have to pitch better and take some innings off of our bullpen. We have to hit, especially with runners in scoring position. We do a great job on getting them on and working at-bats. The next thing we must do is make sure they score. There are specifics we can get better at that we have already talked about. Overall, the approach is good — the minds are shifting in the right direction.”

The page was hardly turned on Sunday.

Jon Lester, a starter, failed to get out of the first inning, surrendering ten runs (four earned) in a sloppy rudderless performance by the entire team.

The Cubs have much to prove in the second half. The starting staff is 25-43, collectively, in the first 88 games. None of the rotation starters has an ERA under 4.00.

Maddon had his annual mid-year meeting with his club last Thursday (they are 1-3 since). President of Baseball Operations, Theo Epstein, addressed the media the same day. He offered for all who would listen, a terse reminder that the solutions the of team’s struggles lie within the 25-man roster assembled by himself and General Manager, Jed Hoyer.

“We have to execute our game,” said Zobrist. “We just have to play the game of baseball and not worry about the opponent. We can do a better job of that.”

The gauntlet has been thrown down in front of the defending World Champions — the rest is up to them. On Friday, Maddon did confess for the first time in 2017 that the team had not adjusted to losing Dexter Fowler, a leadoff man.

The Cub manager also admitted that he underestimated how Kyle Schwarber’s inactivity in 2016, due to knee surgery recovery, would affect the players return to form this season.

Maddon tried to find a silver lining in the disappointing first 88 games and a debacle on Sunday (allowing Pittsburgh ten runs in the first inning).

“Right away Ian Happ has been a positive,” Maddon reflected. “We did not anticipate that. He stands right at the front of the line in positives. The bullpen overall has been really good. Wade [Davis] has anchored the backside. The bullpen has been wonderful and I think it is getting better. Montgomery, as a starter, also has been fun to watch.”

“We aren’t playing with the record we thought we would be at. However, guys show up; we keep playing. The group is still tight. The team meeting the other day, I was really impressed with that and their reaction to it. We did not push the guys too hard in the first half. Injuries have been a big part of that, also. My experience has shown me that the goal is to be really playing well in August and September. I do believe we are set up for that.”

Epstein and Hoyer will do their best to add some much-needed starting pitching to the mix.

As previously mentioned, the rotation has dealt with injuries and significantly less effective seasons from the 2016 season until now .Hardly anyone has talked about not having replaced the 15 victories from Jason Hammel. The fourth and fifth starters are a combined 7-11 so far this campaign.

How will these accomplished players respond to the second half?

“If you use the All-Star break wisely you can certainly regroup,” said Jason Heyward about the disappointing first half that has Chicago trailing the division-leading Brewers by 5.5 games. “You can definitely come back in the second half with the right mindset. We are going to find out real soon. You have to play the games. You must do it one day at a time, one series at a time. It will be more magnified in the second half then it was in the first.”

Like a lot of the Cubs players, Heyward refused to sum up the first half as its own entity. “I will be disappointed if we are not playing in October,” Heyward said of the season to date. “Right now, we are playing in meaningful games. That is the bottom line. We all have to do our job.”

The immediate job is to clear the head and get ready for the next 74 games. That certainly may help determine the 2017 season for the Chicago Cubs.