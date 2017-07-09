Man Shot Dead By Chicago Police Officers In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot by Chicago Police officers Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
About 11 a.m., the man’s parents went to the 25th District police station to report a domestic situation, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode told reporters at the scene.
Officers arrived at the 2700 block of North Leclaire Avenue and spoke to the man, who was holding his girlfriend and her child against their will in an apartment, Nagode said.
The officers got the woman and her child out of the apartment, but the man was uncooperative, Nagode said.
A SWAT team was called to the scene and when they arrived, the man left the house and fired a shot at the officers before running north on Leclaire, Nagode said. He ended up on the roof of a garage in the 5000 block of West Wolfram, and fired his weapon again at the officers.
Five officers fired shots, striking the man, Nagode said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Independent Police Review Authority, which handles all police-involved shootings, is investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)