Shots Fired In Cragin Neighborhood Caught On Social Media

CHICAGO (CBS) — Late Sunday morning, a woman walked into a Chicago Police station to report that a relative was being held in a house by a man with a gun.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

Police said it began around 11 a.m., when a family member of the shooter came to the station to alert cops about a domestic problem where a weapon was involved.

“The suspect was holding his girlfriend and a child against their will,” Deputy Chief Al Nagode said. Nagode says police were told the man with the gun was troubled and had previous issues with officers.

Police were able to get the woman and child out of the house, located in the Cragin neighborhood. When the man came outside, however, police say he fired at them and ran off, using a roof as part of his escape route.

“He jumped off the roof and into a gangway, where his weapon discharged,” Nagode said. “He then fired a shot at the officers at that location. The officers returned fire, fatally striking the individual.”

Before Gilberto Morales, a neighbor, hid from the gunfire, he captured some of it on his Facebook Live stream.

The name of the person shot and killed had not been released as of early Sunday evening.

Police, along with independent investigators, continue to look into the shooting.

CPD says the officers involved will be on routine administrative duty for a period of 30 days.