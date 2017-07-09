Three Children Among Nine Shot At Gender Reveal Party

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people were shot at a gender reveal party Saturday night at a residence near Cincinnati.
WCPO says three children were wounded and one woman was killed. That report also says the children’s injuries are not life threatening.
Additionally, one adult is in critical condition, and another adult is in serious condition.
The shooting occurred while party goers were watching a movie at a home in Colerain Township.
Early reports indicate there might have been two shooters.
This story is developing…